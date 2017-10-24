Ashot Tavadyan: not entering EAEU Armenia would lose $500 billion annually  

“Predictions we were making – that Armenia will have an essential growth towards EAEU states, towards the Russian Federation, in particular, become a reality”, informs Professor of Economics, Ashot Tavadyan during the discussion on “the Role of Armenia’s Expert and Educational Public in the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration”. The discussion was organized by the Eurasian Economic Committee, “Integration and Development” NGO and “Noravank” educational center.

Ashot Tavadyan notices that an opportunity emerges to have 1-2% of additional growth annually, which should be assuredly made use of. Pursuant to his estimations, if Armenia did not enter the EAEU, it would have had half billion dollars of loss annually. And by not signing the Association Agreement with the EU, the economist insists that we have loss of $30 million annually, $150 million in 5 years. With every positive and every negative sides, the economist insists – all are simply an opportunity for the development, the domestic issues of Armenia should be resolved.

The regular session of the EAEU Council of Prime Ministers will take place in Yerevan in days. Issues relative to the market of energy carriers will be discussed as well.

Still in the years of Hovik Abrahamyan in office as the Prime Minister, Armenia made a suggestion to carry out the trade of energy carriers within the EAEU territory by inner currencies. In case of purchasing via dollars, all countries lose. The issue is still being discussed. We asked – will Armenia be consistent towards its suggestion? According to the economist, if the PMs do not solve that issue, it brings to the situation which we witnessed last year – the prices raised in Russia, in Armenia a deflation took place, which is impermissible. “If there is an agreement, the implementation of the provisions of the agreement should essentially grow”, he informed.

Nelly GRIGORYAN