Extraordinary case recorded in 102 military base military trainings?

As informed by the sources close to the 02nd military base, at 16:00 in the afternoon, today, an extraordinary case has taken place in Alagyaz military training center. During the military trainings, one of the contracted servicemen of the 102nd military base, handling the weapon carelessly, has shot at his fellow soldier by accident, then made a suicide. The whole staff of officers of the Russian military base, pursuant to the same sources, is in Aragatsotn Province at the moment.

Moreover, political scientist Gagik Hambaryan has made a publication about this same information describing the incident and mentioning that according to his reliable sources, 2 victims are in place.

As transmitted by the Police of Shirak Province, the accident has taken place in Aragatsotn Province, therefore they cannot tell anything about the case.

 

Nune AREVSHATYAN   

 

