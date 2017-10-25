Azerbaijanis again demonstrate activity using mortars in addition to different caliber weapons

October 24, the opponent again demonstrated activity in some parts of the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces in the afternoon, by also using mortars in addition to different caliber weapons. Particularly, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 23 shells through 60mm mortars on the Armenian positions located in Martakert and Martuni directions. As a result of the bombardment, the frontline units of the Defence Army did not suffer any losses.

The situation was calm in the evening and during the night.

The military units of the Defence Army continuously monitor the situation along the entire frontline and fulfill their task according to the military order.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh