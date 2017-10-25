OSCE Mission conducted planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan

On October 25, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the south-east direction of the Hadrut region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Office staff member Martin Schuster (Germany), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group, Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Farrely (Ireland).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.