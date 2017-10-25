Artsakh President received Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group

On 24 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received delegation members of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the United Mexican States’ Chamber of Deputies.

A range of issues of mutual interest were addressed at the meeting. Special attention was paid to the establishment of parliamentary ties, the development of cooperation in public and humanitarian spheres.

Vice-spearek of the Armenian National Assembly Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov, Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan and other officials partook at the meeting.

