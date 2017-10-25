Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:07 | October 25 2017
18:07 | October 25 2017

Artsakh President received Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group

Artsakh President received Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group

On 24 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received delegation members of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the United Mexican States’ Chamber of Deputies.

A range of issues of mutual interest were addressed at the meeting. Special attention was paid to the establishment of parliamentary ties, the development of cooperation in public and humanitarian spheres.

Vice-spearek of the Armenian National Assembly Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov, Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan and other officials partook at the meeting.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook