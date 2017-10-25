‘It is very clear-cut: we either negotiate or fight. Azerbaijan tries to combine them both’, Armen Rustamyan

“Azerbaijan sees only one solution to the issue: the problem should be settled without any concessions from its side. Of course, every time facing a wall during the meetings, it again returns to its starting point. That is, to solve the problem by force, war, and blackmail”, head of the ARF faction Armen Rustamyan told reporters in parliament in response to the remark, that after the Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Geneva on October 16, the Armenian President announced that he had agreed with his Azerbaijani counterpart on easing tensions at the borders. However, just days after this agreement, Azerbaijan returned back to its previous way of acting. Yesterday the border was again tense, the enemy used mortars.

“It is very clear-cut: we either negotiate or fight. Azerbaijan tries to combine them both, which is impossible. Of course, our response should be very clear as well: we must work in both directions, and we need to be ready for both”, said Armen Rustamyan.

Armen Rustamyan thinks that in this situation, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should clarify their position.

Nelly GRIGORYAN