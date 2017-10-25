‘If we lose nuclear power plant, we will become not a banana, but a plum country’: Aram Sargsyan

MP from “Yelq” bloc talked about the nuclear power plant during the hour of announcements of the Parliament. He cited the opinions of the Ministers of Justice and Energy, pursuant to which the issue of the new nuclear power plant should be combined with branches providing alternative energy, after which they should make a decision. Aram Sargsyan remembered that by such approaches we refused to have gas distribution stations back then. We refused to have electrical low-voltage distribution networks, the airport, the railway and etc.

As stated by Aram Sargsyan, our nuclear power plant has no alternative, it supplies a guaranteed energy to our country, no solar energy and no wind energy have this capacity, hydropower requires massive territories, thermal energy costs rather expensive.

Aram Sargsyan explained that we should show an ambition and try to have not only a nuclear power plant in our country but also our Uranium 235 in addition. For that, as stated by him, the Republic of Armenia has all required preconditions, technical and material capacities. There are 34 Uranium mines in the Republic of Armenia, it is possible to disconnect Uranium 235 from Uranium 238. Aram Sargsyan mentioned: “I would advice all my friends from young and elder generations of RPA, praising the EAEU, to solve this issue, after that we will listen to your fervent speeches and will say – good for you, in the end. Otherwise, if we lose the nuclear power plant, we will become not a banana, but a plum country.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN