No obstacle hinders signing agreement on November 24 from Armenian side: Karen Nazaryan

“At the moment there is no obstacle in place from the Armenian side”, replied the Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Karen Nazaryan to the following question: “There are concerns in place holding that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenian and the EU will not be signed, thus, can you tell us precisely, will the agreement be signed on November 24, or if it is not signed, when it will be signed therefore?”

Mr. Nazaryan gave us details on this topic: “Armenia, in the face of President Sargsyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has announced from the highest tribunes and on relevant occasions his willingness to sign the agreement on November 24, therefore, at the current moment, no obstacle exists from the Armenian side.”

The Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs finds it odd that a conclusion is made about the “delay of singing” still a month before the planned signing.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN