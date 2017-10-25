Emma Marashlyan: ‘Trust of Armenian women decreases’

“Women have a big potential. Throughout the whole world women always want to be successful regardless of the field they work in, however, they meet the gender issue”, informed the founder of “Akron Consulting” and “Traveller” out-of-charge paper, Ariana Kaoli. Ariana was taking part in the discussion organized by the “New Technology Education Fund (NTEF)” charitable fund and “Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD)” company. The topic was: “Successful Women in Armenia: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Ms. Kaoli also informs that it is not solely in Armenia that women have issues: “A change of mentality should take place in all corners of the world.” In Armenia, nevertheless, she has noticed specific mentality issues.

The founder-photographer of “Photo Atelier Marashlyan” Emma Marashlyan is optimistic about everything. She thinks in reality the difficulties or obstacles are not many. The issue is the “self-motivation”: “That is, the woman should be ready to overcome some issues which are unavoidable wherever you are – in Armenia or other country. Everything depends on each individual. It is an issue of self-sustaining, self-development, that can lead to victories. Also, all you do should come from your heart.” She thinks trust for reaching a success lacks in Armenian women.

The director of educational projects of “Luys (Light)” foundation, Jacqueline Karaaslanian says – woman is used to solving a lot of problems, advancing, to be able to also work and reach a success in her work. She considers work and family quite compatible. She thinks that the woman should serve as an example to her children as well.

Nelly GRIGORYAN