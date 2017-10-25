Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh received Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

On October 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting the sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Masis Mayilian drew attention to the recent violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side, which led to the death of an Artsakh Defense Army serviceman. Artsakh Foreign Minister noted the unacceptability of the further destabilization of the situation and stressed the need for adherence to the trilateral agreements on ceasefire and its strengthening, as well as the earlier arrangements on the implementation of additional measures to reduce tensions in the zone of conflict.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.