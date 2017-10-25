‘Azerbaijan has chosen the strategy of putting negotiation process in line with pressures on Armenian side, on purpose’: political scientist

According to Alexander Iskandaryan, the scandals created around Azerbaijan affect the reputation of Azerbaijan, but do not have an influence on Artsakh conflict resolution. “To think that international public is a bad teacher who puts 2 or 5 or hits on the fingers of the inattentive pupil, is wrong, everything is not so simple”, explained the political scientist. As stated by him, the imprisonment of opposition forces and continual violations of human rights irritate the society of Azerbaijan, for which Aliyev’s administration strains the situation on the border to show as if military actions take place between them and Armenia: “It has been so, is so and I am afraid very much that it will remain the way it is, forasmuch as the political tools for loosening military tension on the border are not enough and no other tools exist. Azerbaijan has chosen the strategy of putting negotiation process in line with pressures on Armenian side, on purpose.”

Arpine SIMONYAN