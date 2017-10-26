Medvedev: ‘During 1st semester of the current year GDP has increased by 1,8% in EAEU’

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev assured in his speech at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, it was an effective discussion, even interesting in some parts. “Convenient conditions are created for discussions. We create opportunities for free movement of goods, services and labor force. It is not an easy task and requires a hard work. It will be possible in the result of our discussions, disputes, compromises and the will to hear each other”, explained Medvedev.

As informed by the Prime Minister of Russia, in the first semester of the current year the joint GDP of EAEU member states has increased by 1,8%. This growth, according to the PM, refers to all member states. And commodity turnover within EAEU countries has grown by 28%, the commodity turnover between EAEU and 3rd countries has grown by 26%.

According to Medvedev, for better results and progress, it is important and indispensable to improve the legal framework of the EAEU. From November 1 of this year, as Medvedev stated, the Customs Code will enter into force, which will regulate many issues: “There is no need to focus on oil and gas issues, as there are many other important issues inside the union. EAEU is not a union of oil and gas, as there are no gas and oil in most of the EAEU member countries, and the lion’s share of revenue does not reach oil and gas at all”.

Touching upon the digitization of documents of some of the branches of the economy, Medvedev said that this would help to boost trade turnover and reduce costs. Speaking about Russia’s economic problems, the country’s Prime Minister pointed out the sugar market noting that as of August 1, sugar price dropped by 44% which is alarming for Russia, because Russia is one of the major sugar producing countries.

Nelly BABAYAN