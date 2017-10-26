State Revenue Committee not against ratifying EAEU Customs Code

At the government session, State Revenue Committee Head Vardan Harutyunyan, will inform the Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan that the ratification of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union Customs Code is expedient. Mr. Harutyunyan has presented a project to ratify this treaty.

Let us remind that the agreement envisages regulating almost all customs legal relations related to the import of goods from the non-EEA member states to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, and the export of goods to those countries, with the exception of those legal relations which are envisaged by the same treaty to retain for the national legislation of the member states of the EAEU.

According to Mr. Harutyunyan, the code intends to reduce the goods release deadlines. In particular, the goods will be released within 4 hours of registration by the customs authorities of the customs declaration, instead of within 1 workday as currently is defined. In addition, the customs control forms and customs control ensuring measures have been distinctly separated, and the timing of certain types of customs control have been clarified.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN