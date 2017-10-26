‘No discussions on Armenia-EU visa liberalization yet’, Vahram Baghdasaryan

“The agreement affirms our future cooperation with EU partners both in economic and political spheres. There are no dangerous points in the agreement for Armenia”, Vahram Baghdasaryan, Head of the Republican (RPA) faction, told the reporters in the parliament touching upon the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to be signed between Armenia and EU in November.

As for the visa liberalization between Armenia and the EU, according to him, there are no discussions on this question yet: “Everything has its time. We are waiting patiently and we will bring that problem forward”.

In response to the question, whether before the agreement it was harder for the Republican Party to fight against corruption, Vahram Baghdasaryan said, “We have achievements, but it is not satisfactory for us. In cooperation with the EU, we can intensify the fight against corruption”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN