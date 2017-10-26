ACNIS presents second and third issues of the quarterly periodical

Today, the Armenian Center for National and International Studies (ACNIS) hosted a presentation of this year’s second and third issues of “The Changing World: Viewpoints from Yerevan” quarterly, which was attended by authors, political analysts, journalists and representatives of the public sector.

The presentation opened with introductory remarks by ACNIS researcher, political scientist Manvel Sargsyan. He particularly mentioned that the Center decided to end the publication of the three-month periodical, which is being published since 2012 and “further research and analytical products of the ACNIS through a different rhythm and software” using the broader and more efficient means of electronic media.

Then, the authors gave brief description of their articles for 2nd and 3rd issues, among which were Manvel Sargsyan, Hayk Gabrielyan, Karpis Pashoyan and others. The presentation was made by the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Armenia, Armenologist Alexander Bozhko, political analyst Edgar Vardanyan, ACNIS executive director Karapet Kalenchyan, representative of the Artsakh office in Armenia Ashot Melian.

The second edition of the “Changing World” includes the period from April to June. It opens with an interview with the ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia Arman Melikyan about a number of important issues. The study of historian and publicist Karpis Pashoyan is about separation of spiritual and secular authorities in Christianity. In his extensive analysis, political scientist Manvel Sargsyan tries to justify self-determination and sovereignty based on the universal reasons for the success and failure of peoples and states in terms of ensuring their viability in the changing world order. Turkologist Hayk Gabrielyan touched upon the current phase of the struggle against the Kurdish Workers’ Party in Turkey. Professor Hamlet Zakaryan and lecturer of Yerevan State University Meruzhan Harutyunyan also made interesting researches.

In third and final edition, which includes the period from July to September, turkologist Hayk Gabrielyan continues the Turkish theme by covering Turkey’s tumultuous politics regarding 2011-2017 violent clashes in Syria. YSU lecturer Meruzhan Harutyunyan analyzes the topic of nation-army concept with remarkable style and episodes, and Hamlet Zakaryan, academician of the Russian Academy of Humanities, thinks about Armenia’s economic development and its security issues. The chronology of major events of April-June and July-September is also widely covered.