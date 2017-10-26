‘Azerbaijan questions its independence’, Shavarsh Kocharyan

“With its non-prospective steps or statements, Azerbaijan is questioning its independence. If territorial integrity is so sacred to him, why is it independent?”, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters in the government.

In response to the question, whether the firing option is winning as the Armenian President says we either have to negotiate or fire, Shavarsh Kocharyan said, “The problem is as follows: Azerbaijan is the obstacle to negotiations, it is not that Armenia has tried to avoid negotiating, right the opposite. Both Armenian sides are always willing to negotiate, but if your opponent forces you to do as it wants, either to give everything or to engage in war, then it is natural that we cannot concede to”.

Shavarsh Kocharyan also noted that the Armenian side has never violated the closed talks around the table and will never do: “We know who is the violator, because what is being said within the negotiations is being altered beyond it. It is so obvious that it is enough to see 5 statements by the presidents of the co-chair countries, which note what has been said in the negotiations, the three principles of international law by which the negotiating parties should be guided, and what Azerbaijan claims, to understand that”.

Shavarsh Kocharyan believes that with such non-prospective steps Azerbaijan pushes itself into a deadlock: “It concerns not only the negotiation process, but its internal and foreign policies. As a result, it also closes its way out of the deadlock”.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN