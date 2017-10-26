5 day weather forecast

In the Republic



On October 27, in the afternoon of October 29, on October 30-31 no precipitation is predicted. On the second half of October 28, at night of October 29 in most regions rain with thunderstorm is predicted. In separate places during thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On October 27-28 the air temperature will go down by 3-4 degrees.

In Yerevan

On October 27, in the afternoon of October 29, on October 30-31 no precipitation is predicted. On the second half of October 28, at night of October 29 rain with thunderstorm is predicted.