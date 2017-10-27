AGBU Europe leadership meet with Artsakh President in Brussels

On 19 October, AGBU Europe President Nadia Gortzounian and AGBU Europe Director Nicolas Tavitian met with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan in Brussels, Belgium. Artsakh’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Masis Mailyan, Spokesman for the President David Babayan and Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan participated in the discussion.

President Sahakyan spoke highly of AGBU’s projects in Artsakh, mentioning that AGBUxTumo Center is a model of quality education. He also encouraged AGBU to develop new housing and educational projects-priority fields where aid is much needed. The discussion further centered around other needs of Artsakh’s people.

Gortzounian and Tavitian gave details about AGBU Europe’s “We want EU in Nagorno-Karabakh” campaign which calls on the European Union to engage with the people of Artsakh and provide assistance. In June 2017, AGBU Europe launched the campaign to raise awareness of Artsakh’s international isolation and encourage global humanitarian presence in the area. “The safety and welfare of the people of Artsakh are a priority for us. We are looking forward to stepping up our work of and assistance to Artsakh,” said Gortzounian.

AGBU runs diverse programs in Artsakh, ranging from culture and education to agriculture. Launched in September 2015, AGBUxTUMO Stepanakert provides children access to free after-school learning programs designed to enhance skills and nourish talents of students. In collaboration with the American University of Armenia (AUA), AGBU launched a comprehensive Continuing Education Program in Stepanakert. Artsakh’s Chamber Orchestra was also founded with the financial support of AGBU in 2004.

To support “We want EU in Nagorno-Karabakh” campaign, please visit https://agbu.org/news-item/agbu-europe-launches-appeal-calling-on-the-european-union-to-provide-aid-to-the-people-of-nagorno-karabakh/

AGBU Europe coordinates and develops the pan-European activities of the Armenian General Benevolent Union. AGBU Europe runs numerous programs in fields relating to academic research, the preservation and promotion of heritage, education and culture as well as awareness raising, advocacy and leadership training.

Established in 1906, AGBU (www.agbu.org) is the world’s largest non-profit Armenian organization. Headquartered in New York City, AGBU preserves and promotes the Armenian identity and heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs, annually touching the lives of some 500,000 Armenians around the world.

For more information about AGBU and its worldwide programs, please visit www.agbu.org.