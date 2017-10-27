From free of charge accounting services up to logistics with discounted tariffs: The Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) has launched a new program to support export and import.

Four trucking, juridical, tax, and business consulting companies will provide from two months to termless free of charge services to the list of export and import companies provided by the DFA. The head of the Aftercare team, Hayk Mirzoyan in the name of the DFA, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the representatives of “Pro-Tax,” “AM Law Firm” “Step Consulting,” and “Onex” companies.

The list of consulting services is being supplemented. Other organizations in the field can apply for the Foundation to join the program. Currently, discussions and negotiations are underway with dozens of companies.

“Pro Tax” company is going to provide consultation for all kinds of tax and accounting questions, and at least two months of free of charge accounting services considering that the profitability of newly founded companies emerges over time.

“AM Law Firm” juridical company will provide termless consulting services for business field, and issues related to company founding, and about the owners’ rights and obligations; will give studies on tax legislation, and best solution choices. Moreover, the company sets up to 20% discount for some other services.

“Step Consulting” company is going to deliver two months of free of charge business consulting for circulation, accounts, periodicity of exports, unusual deals, and risk management. It will prepare international transfers and payment orders; will analyze the accounts and bank circulations.

“Onex” company will fulfill small-medium entrepreneurship ‘Express’ and “Economy’ tariffs with exclusive discounts. The company will also involve its partner which is one of the largest Russian trucking companies.

The export and import companies can use the services provided by the companies listed by the DFA.

“With this initiative, we aim to ease the access and exit. This is beneficial especially for new export and import companies. The potential investors who are not aware of the tax, accounting, and legislative fields, can be provided with free of charge services in the initial stage of exploring the country. While, the producers who are new in the international market will do it with the help of DFA’s partners”- noted by DFA’s executive director Armen Avak Avakian.

Armenian exporting and foreign investing companies may gain support connecting via 011 59 78 00 or 011 59 78 10 phone numbers, or sending an email to [email protected] or [email protected] addresses.

Development Foundation of Armenia,

Press Service