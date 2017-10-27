Erasmus+ Information Days in Armenia to present new opportunities for youth

On 9-10 November, the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme for Education, Training, Youth and Sport will host its annual Information Days in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

The Erasmus programme has recently been celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of successful student exchanges within Europe. The Information Days in Yerevan,which will take place at Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences, will focus on new aspects included in the Erasmus+ Call for Proposals 2018.

During the two-day event, presentations will be made on actions relevant to the international dimension of Higher Education, namely Capacity Building in Higher Education, International Credit Mobility, Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees and the Jean Monnet Actions.

Those interested in participating must register before 18:00 on 6 November. More information can be found on the website of the National Erasmus+ Office in Armenia.

Erasmus+ is the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe during the period 2014-2020. It provides opportunities for European youth to study, train, gain experience and volunteer abroad. It also invites students from outside Europe, including from the six Eastern Partner countries, to apply for educational and exchange opportunities at universities across Europe.