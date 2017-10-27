EU is helping businesses grow in Armenia

Strengthening businesses, developing digital economies and building relations between entrepreneurs from the European Union and its Eastern partner countries are at the heart of the discussions at the 4th Eastern Partnership (EaP) Business Forum in Estonia on 26-27 October 2017.

The event brings together more than 450 business leaders, politicians and government officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States. It is one of the key side events being held in preparation for the 5th EaP Summit that will take place in Brussels on 24 November 2017.

In Armenia, the EU assists companies with (1) funding, (2) training, and (3) export support to new markets through the EU4Business initiative. Since 2009, 268 billion AMD (€473 million) has been provided in total for 25,000 Armenian companies.

What kind of EU support is available for Armenian businesses?

More access to finance:

Loans for women-led businesses

Micro credits for setting up or developing a small business

Grants for innovation and high tech start-ups

Stronger business skills:

Tailored advisory services and technical support to companies – HR, IT, management structures, business models, etc.

Training programmes to improve skills of entrepreneurs in key areas

Tailored training and mentoring for women entrepreneurs

Support to civil society organisations to generate income via social entrepreneurship

Better access to new markets:

Business advice and training for export-oriented companies

Who has already benefited?