՛Mexican MPs do not worry about falling into Azerbaijan’s blacklist՛,Eduard Sharmazanov

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already sent a note of protest to Mexican MPs on their visit to Artsakh, they have already been involved in blacklist.

Eduard Sharmazanov, spokesperson of ruling Republican party, during a press-conference said in this regard: “It does not even bother my Mexican counterparts, they knew very well where they were coming. We had very high level meetings in Artsakh connected with the President of Republic of Armenia, Parliament Speaker, all the factions. When the Azerbaijani ambassador or the Foreign Affairs Ministry does not spare efforts and say that they must start investigating how they have appeared in Armenia and Artsakh, there is nothing to save effort, there was an invitation from me, they wanted to be in Artsakh, to see the Republic of Artsakh with their own eyes and we have fulfilled their desire. We went to Artsakh for two days and came back from Artsakh with great pleasure. They realized that a democratic independent state is developing in Artsakh and they have understood one thing; freedom and the principle and value of independence is an irrevocable and indisputable principle for the Artsakh citizens”.

Sharmazanov also touched upon the statements on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity after the Geneva meeting. According to him, they are for internal consumption and have nothing to do with the negotiated document or principles. “But even if the Azeris talk about territorial integrity, I should disappoint them here too; Artsakh has nothing to do with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Artsakh has never been a part of independent Azerbaijan”.

Sharmazanov said that in the period from 23 to 24 NKAR had its Constitution, in the Soviet era, NK had only economic ties with Azerbaijan, it had at least four MPs in the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union, without Azerbaijan’s mediation. According to Sharmazanov, how much Armenia, Latvia, Georgia have the right to get indipendence from the Soviet Union,Karabakh had the right to become independent and with the same procedures NK was separated from the Soviet Union, not from Azerbaijan.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN