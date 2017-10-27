՛Mr. President is the irreplaceable leader of our political team՛ Sharmazanov

RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov after the RPA Supreme Body session, said: “Our main guarantee is Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh. We need to strengthen our security.And as long as we have a neighbor who comes to the highest level and signs a statement in Geneva, then goes and shoots Spaykov rockets twice on the Azerbaijani-Artsakh contact line and also kills a soldier on the contact line, naturally speaks of the fact that we must live in a philosophy; you want peace, be prepared for the battle”.

Sharmazanov underlined that the Armenian side is exclusively for a peaceful settlement, “Wars do not solve problems, but we have to be ready for any scenario. This is the reason that defense spending has been added to the new budget draft”.

Recently, President Serzh Sargsyan announced that the Minister of Defense should make a 7-year development plan. In response to the questions whether it was the assignment of an outgoing president, whether he will be Prime Minister, or he will be the leader of the party, Sharmazanov replied,”

Firstly, the president’s powers end in April 2018. We should note that Serzh Sargsyan will be president until April 2018, his term expires.These are the assignment of a state national figure, the head of the ruling political force and the current president. Until 2022, the RPA has received the mandate to rule the government, naturally with our ARF partners. Mr. President is an irreplaceable leader of our political team.

Whoever will like it or not Mr. President is the only leader of our team and he will continue to be our leader. In what format and how we will discuss and present in April 2018.But the fact that state and national figure Serzh Sargsyan’s services are necessary for the homeland, this is my subjective opinion, which, I believe, is very close to reality”. Sharmazanov said they are proud to be the representatives of his political team, “We are very proud to carry out the political line whose leader is Artsakh’s hero Serzh Sargsyan”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN