Republicans see problems in domestic violence law: ‘We are a conservative party’

“The initial form of the legislation on the prevention of domestic violence, I would say, is problematic”, Republican Party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov stated in a conversation with journalists after the RPA Supreme Body session.

He noted that many of his Republican colleagues also have concerns about the project: “We have already begun discussions, in the coming days the faction will present its proposals. We are a conservative party. Conservatives are not liberals. We are holders of national values, traditional family, church, private ownership, not even to mention, the ideology of God. Family and language are absolute values for conservatives worldwide. We are for the national traditional family and the provisions that contradict with our Constitution and our traditional national values are problematic. We need to discuss and introduce new approaches. Of course, changes need to be done”.

Eduard Sharmazanov said he also had noticed some concerning provisions and had submitted a proposal: “We must do our best to avoid endangering our traditional family values. On the other hand, we must condemn and criticize violence. No one is for violence, we are all against, especially national conservatives. Violence has never been a mean of act for Armenians and no one should compare us to vandals”.

Sharmazanov said that the role of wife and mother has always been high on our society. “If there are 5-10 out of their mind people who apt to use violence, we should not apply this to all Armenian families and say that there is violence in Armenian families. Family is the healthiest core in Armenia and our state should develop on that healthy core. Of course, if there are problems, those should be voiced about and not concealed”.

