‘Russia is not Armenia’s enemy, we got rid of those suspicions’, Rustamyan on Russia’s role in October 27 incident

Deputies put flowers at the memorial to the victims of October 27, in the National Assembly park.

Karen Demirchyan’s wife, Rima Demirchyan, was also there. She approached Ara Babloyan and said she had something to say, Babloyan invited Mrs. Rima to his office.

Touching upon the crime, Armen Rustamyan, head of the ARF faction, told the reporters: “This heavy burden regarding the disclosure of the case will always accompany us. There have been many cases, crimes in history, when people could not believe in a certain version, until a sudden episode shed light on what had happened, giving an opportunity to close that page. For example, for many years, people have been trying to understand Kennedy’s assassination, they know the murderer, it’s apparent, but the problem is whose order that was. The issues of great significance have such a historical fate”.

Regarding the remark that external interference is one of the versions, Armen Rustamyan responded, that nothing should be excluded, since if one excludes something related to a criminal case, that means he possesses full information about the case: “I can never exclude any version because the organizer, the instigator of the whole process has not been fully disclosed”.

Whether who was interested in this, Armen Rustamyan said, that it was beneficial to the enemies of our country. In response to the remark that we still have suspicions over Russia, Armen Rustamyan did not agree: “I don’t think so, Russia is not Armenia’s enemy. The fact is that we finally got rid of those suspicions, those 18 years at least gave the possibility not to discuss those extreme versions. I remember what questions, what versions were being voiced those days, and if you look back at those now you will see how absurd those were. But I do not exclude the possibility that external forces were interested”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN