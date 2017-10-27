‘Armenia not to negotiate with Azerbaijan as long as there are threats on the border’, political analyst

“It is still not possible to achieve the implementation of the agreements of Vienna and St. Petersburg. The Armenian side wants to make sure that Azerbaijan will not use the time given for the talks to prepare for another war. Armenia will not negotiate with Azerbaijan as long as there are threats on the border, and as long as Aliyev negotiates with one hand while fires with the other one”, political analyst Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan makes such conclusions from the last speech of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

At the meeting with reporters, he expressed conviction that the Armenian side already toughens its position on the Karabakh conflict settlement: “Armenia now speaks not only about maintaining Lachin corridor, but also about territories that do not threaten Artsakh’s security”.

“Yelq” faction MP Gevorg Gorgisyan mentioned that there are no grounds to believe in any negotiation document: “Finally, our government came to that decision”.

According to the MP, Armenia should direct its scientific potential to the production of new weapons: “After the April hostilities our government came to their senses a bit, and a few steps are being taken”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN