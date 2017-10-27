Azerbaijan’s blacklist expands

The Azerbaijani “Black List” continues to expand after including the Mexican MPs and CNN journalist. It is noteworthy that at present it contains 686 people from 53 states: politicians, world-famous stars, scientists, journalists, civil society representatives, etc. The geography of the people included in the list is interesting:

Russia 176 Germany 67 The USA 51 Italy 49 France 42 Belgium 31 Great Britain 22

8-10. Poland 14

8-10. Ukraine 14

8-10. Georgia 14

The existence of such a list, as well as a consistent expansion, are evidence of Azerbaijan’s medieval mentality or political powerlessness. It is obvious that Artsakh’s internationalization train has moved forward, and such primitive tricks cannot hinder it.

Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia