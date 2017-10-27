Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:38 | October 27 2017
18 years after tragedy: politicians bow to Karen Demirchyan’s tomb

Representatives of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) and the People’s Party of Armenia (PPA) visited Komitas pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of October 27, 1999 terror victim, National Assembly President Karen Demirchyan.

Karen Demirchyan’s widow Rima Demirchyan, their son, People’s Party leader Stepan Demirchyan, former MP of the Armenian National Congress, Gagik Jhangiryan, who until 2003 headed the investigation group of the “October 27” case, which later was separated, ANC Deputy Chairman Aram Manukyan and other political figures, and freedom fighters put flowers at the tomb.

Mrs. Demirchyan, as well as Stepan Demirchyan and Gagik Jhangiryan refused to speak to reporters.

