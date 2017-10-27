The regional role of Armenia has increased significantly

It remains the authorities to be able to make use of this positive situation in favor of Armenia’s development, regional stability establishment and sustainability

Last week the Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Poland, Witold Waszczykowski’s messages from his first visit to Yerevan were more than attractive. He emphasized that he is in Armenia not only as the Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Poland in Armenia, but also as the EU and NATO representative. “Currently NATO operates taking the 360 degrees approach as the basis, in other words, if monitors the threats and challenges on every directions. And I am here also to hear the viewpoints of the political figures relative to the security situation in Caucasus”, mentioned the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland. Addressing the upcoming Summit of the EU Eastern Partnership, which will take place in Brussels, on November 24, during which the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the EU and Armenia is planned, Witold Waszczykowski stated in Armenia: “We discussed the text of the statement, discussed how the Programme of the Eastern Partnership can be improved, taking into consideration the wishes of Poland and hopefully Armenia’s wishes as well. Also how real perspectives for the membership to the EU can be created within that programme, inasmuch as for now the Eastern Partnership is far from being a perfect tool not suggesting a real perspective for the membership.”

Thus the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland made it clear that NATO view all challenges in different directions and he wants to hear the concerns by the Armenian side also in part of the security. And in the framework of Armenia-EU agreement he brought forth the question of “the real perspective of the EU membership” all of a sudden.

In turn, the President of Armenia highlighted during the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland that Poland plays a major part in the stabilization of Armenia-EU relations within the scopes of the Eastern Partnership. The overall atmosphere around Armenia-EU agreement is in favor of the Armenian side. On the eve of the visit of the Minister of the Foreign Relations of Poland, the European Commission published the text of the agreement, then spread information as if there are no issues relative to the translation of the text of the agreement into EU Member State languages are in place, because of which the signing of the agreement may be delayed. This took place days after information emerged as if some EU states have not translated the text of the agreement yet. Now it seems the EU drove the responsibility of the delay of signing the agreement away from the institution, which is a positive fact.

The regional role of Armenia even with Armenia’s membership to the EAEU and the CSTO, has increased significantly, both the western actors and the authorities of the neighboring countries of Armenia bring forth certain messages about it on different occasions. It remains the authorities to be able to make use of this positive situation in favor of Armenia’s development, regional stability establishment and sustainability.

“The ball on for signing Armenia-EU agreement is in the field of the EU”

The MP from RPA, the president of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Affairs if the Parliament, Armen Ashotyan has stated in days that Armenia has done everything in its part for the signing of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels, in November, and currently the ball is in EU’s field. He has assured that the leadership of the EU will bring its support best for the existing technical issues to be solved in national levels – even at national levels of the member states on time. “Our will to sign that agreement is more than evident: Armenia has completed every preparatory work connected with the signing of the agreement. No issue is in place in terms of time from the Armenian side. Let me remind you that the signing of the agreement was during the President’s visit to Brussels, after which our loyalty to the diplomatic procedures arising out of it has been voiced from different platforms, in his speech from the UN tribune, the President has clearly stated that Armenia, being a member of EAEU, is also ready to deepen relations with the EU signing a new Comprehensive Partnership Agreement. So, I repeat, the Armenian side has fulfilled all the technical and political decisions and procedures, that is, the Armenian side has done everything to sign it in the Summit of the EU Eastern Partnership in Brussels, in November. To the question, in whose field the ball is now, Ashotyan replied, “The ball is obviously in the EU’s field.”

Switalski believes Armenia-EU agreement will be signed on time.

“I believe that the new EU-Armenia agreement will be signed on time, I am optimistic”, said the Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador Piotr Switalski. “We make every effort, and I am very grateful to my Brussels counterparts and representatives of the member states that they do not spare effort and energy to put into practice all the procedures and ensure timely signing of the agreement. I believe it will be realized, I am optimistic”. To the observation that some experts express concern that because of internal procedures, for example, because of translation problems, Armenia-EU agreement cannot be signed in November, Switalski responded: “I can assure that all steps and measures are taken by the European Union so that the agreement will be signed. Intended efforts are made by both the EU team and member states so that it can be realized and implemented. We are determined to provide this opportunity and put every effort to sign the agreement on time”.

Hopefully, Official Yerevan, in its turn, is working to promote the process through bilateral relations, diplomatic and political channels. It is worth mentioning that the European Commission has already issued a relevant note to the European Council for agreeing to conclude the agreement, and now the European Council should receive the approvals of the national states.

Emma GABRIELYAN