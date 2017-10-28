Artsakh President received defense minister of Armenia and Yerevan mayor

On 28 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received defense minister of the Republic of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan and Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan.

A range of issues related to the army building and cooperation with the Yerevan city were on the agenda of the meeting attended by NKR Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan.

Speaking of the defense system the President underlined that cooperation of the two Armenian states in this direction was among the pivotal preconditions of maintaining stability in the region.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to Taron Margaryan and Yerevan city authorities for special attention paid to the Defense Army, Stepanakert and Artsakh, highlighting the positive impact of cooperation with Yerevan city on efficient implementation of diverse projects in Artsakh.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President