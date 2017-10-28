Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:04 | October 28 2017
Artsakh Foreign Minister Received Lecturers and Students of Yerevan State University

On October 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received a group of lecturers and students of the Yerevan State University.

During the meeting, the Minister briefed on the main functions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, as well as the Republic’s foreign policy priorities.

Masis Mayilian also answered the participants’ questions related to the peaceful settlement process of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh as well as the prospects of the international recognition of Artsakh.

 

