What question presidents discussed in Geneva? ‘168 Hours’

“The political situation in Baku and Yerevan does not allow to predict serious, in content negotiations around Karabakh issue. The leaderships of the two countries are getting prepared for inner political changes which will not let discuss serious scenarios on the settlement of Karabakh issue, forasmuch as the whole spotlight is cast on this issue. In my opinion, maybe the presidents in Geneva have discussed this issue. I do not think the ministerial meeting is being organized within the framework of negotiation logic, because their initiators and beneficiaries are the Co-chairs today, who seek to show as if they follow the situation, try not to allow escalation”, explains Russian political scientist Vladimir Evseev addressing the agenda of the planned Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting. As stated by the political scientist, after intrastate changes, Armenia will return to its post April demand for the installation of trust mechanisms.

Araks MARTIROSYAN