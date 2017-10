In the meantime of October 22 to 28, the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border intensified contrary to the previous week.

During the time mentioned, the adversary has applied “SPIKE” anti-tank missiles, mortar and grenade launchers of different calipers. The frontline military units of the Defence Army preserve a full control over the borders and continue to fulfill the task they were given confidently.

Defence Army of the Republic of Artsakh