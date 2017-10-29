Artsakh President received participants of Youth Forum of Armenian Parties

On 28 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received participants of the Youth Forum of Armenian Parties.

In a warm atmosphere the meeting addressed various issues relating to state building, domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement and regional processes.

President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that visits paid by representatives of youth wings of Armenian parties to Artsakh and the organization of different events in the republic became traditional, acknowledging their importance within the context of maintaining constructive political dialogue and enhancing the inter-Armenian ties.

