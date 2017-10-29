Ruben Babayan: ‘Soviet-Armenian army should change’

The Professor from the State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography of Armenia, Ruben Babayan believes that we have examples today, had ones yesterday and will have ones tomorrow showing that it is possible to legally formulate as if people have served in the army, but 2 years will be spent in Pubs and Clubs. Speaking of disputable drafts “ On Army Service and Status of the Soldier” and “On Defence”, already received the approval of the Parliament, Ruben Babayan explained that he has a lot of questions to both sides – “for” and “against”. Let us remind you that the most disputable point refers to the demolition of deferment and recruitment until 18 years old teenagers. Ruben Babayan finds that the justice is established not by serving or not serving in the army legally. He states that justice can be set always, also without that law. However, he does not share the opinion that the educational system will be ruined by this law, forasmuch as it is in a terrible condition: “A task is put in front of the schools – elections, universities – to earn money, which means to keep students who do not have any knowledge, they simply pay the fee. This is a route taking the educational system to a dead end.”

He agrees with Azat Arshakyan – the army has a need of big reforms and people should not think that they lose 2 years from their life in the army. “The Soviet-Armenian army should change, it should become the country’s army”, states Mr. Arshakyan, noticing that Israel’s army, for example, is an army where the violinist can carry out his/her trainings, even organize concerts: “What do we do?” He explains – we have rural, criminal shameful manifestations in the army. These questions are to be managed. Ruben Babayan spoke also about the tragedy taken place on October 27, 17 years ago.

Nelly GRIGORYAN