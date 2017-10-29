Not ruled out we receive call from Moscow conveying Kremlin experts conclude EU-Armenia agreement to be against Russia’s interests: ‘Haykakan Zhamanak’ daily

In response to a journalist’s question, whether the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with EU will be signed in November, Arpine Hovhannisyan, Republican Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly said, “I am not a prophet, let us wait till November”.

Indeed, this is a sincere response from a contemporary Armenian official, because Armenia has been not a predictable subject of international relations for a long time now, but the devil knows of what, whose actions can be predicted not by logic, but by a fortune-teller. Even these methods are sometimes powerless, and the most reliable means is to be a prophet.

Of course, the statements of Armenian officials qualitatively differ from the statement of the European Commissioner for EU Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn, which he made in Tallinn. “I want to clearly state from the very outset that the contract will be signed with Armenia, there is no doubt, and it is almost certain that it will take place within the summit or during the summit. This is clear. There is no discussion about it”, he said.

Here Mr. Hann shows signs of prophecy, but the phrase “almost certain” in his sentence returns him to the level of ordinary mortals.

Hence, by this it should be noted that no one knows the exact and indisputable answer to this question, neither the officials of the EU, nor of Armenia, including Serzh Sargsyan, because no one can theoretically rule out, that we may receive a call from Moscow conveying that Kremlin experts have analysed the agreement text and have concluded that the EU-Armenia agreement is against Russia’s interests, and its signing can lead to a new war with Azerbaijan.

P.S. The material was ready for publication when we received information from H1 [Public Television Company of Armenia] that yesterday at RPA political school Serzh Sargsyan stated: “We will sign a document with the EU on November 24”. We already wanted to delete the article, when he added: “If other problems do not emerge”.