Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:37 | October 29 2017
14:37 | October 29 2017

Erebuni Yerevan inaccessible since King Argishti times

Erebuni Yerevan inaccessible since King Argishti times

So many songs have been dedicated to our capital: “My pink beauty”, “Yerevan, my home”, “My Erebuni Yerevan” … We name Yerevan with so many names: “Smart city”, “My city of love”, “City of the Sun”. Our 2799-year-old “Smart city of love” remained “impregnable” and inaccessible to people with disabilities, especially for those with mobility problems since the times of King Argishti.

No matter how much the city authorities assure that they do not spare any effort to make the city accessible, but today various public, cultural sites, shops or service objects in the city are “impregnable” for people who have mobility problems. The woman in the photo was unable to deal with the stairs of the object independently. Such inaccessible environment in our country is a manifestation of discrimination towards people with disabilities, as well as a violation of their rights.

 

Photo by Nelly BABAYAN

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Capital

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook