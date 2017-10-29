Erebuni Yerevan inaccessible since King Argishti times

So many songs have been dedicated to our capital: “My pink beauty”, “Yerevan, my home”, “My Erebuni Yerevan” … We name Yerevan with so many names: “Smart city”, “My city of love”, “City of the Sun”. Our 2799-year-old “Smart city of love” remained “impregnable” and inaccessible to people with disabilities, especially for those with mobility problems since the times of King Argishti.

No matter how much the city authorities assure that they do not spare any effort to make the city accessible, but today various public, cultural sites, shops or service objects in the city are “impregnable” for people who have mobility problems. The woman in the photo was unable to deal with the stairs of the object independently. Such inaccessible environment in our country is a manifestation of discrimination towards people with disabilities, as well as a violation of their rights.

Photo by Nelly BABAYAN