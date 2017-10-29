‘Since April war, no Azerbaijani military group has been able to approach us to attack our soldiers’, Commandos

Artsakh Hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, Commandos, believes that the draft law on “Military Service and Status of Servicemen” will create equal conditions for servicemen. According to him, there will be no privileged ones anymore.

“What do you think, is it right that one serves the other does not? Let them serve in the army, and when they come back, they will decide if they want to learn or work. It will be no hindrance for a student to serve in the army for two years and to study after service. This law will bring positive progress”, Commandos told Aravot.am.

Touching upon the arguments of the opponents of this draft law, as if this law takes those exempted from the army in the name of various diseases under its wings, Commandos said, “Of course there will be abuses, but after the adoption of the law, those will be fewer. I am not engaged in these issues, but every law has its positive and negative aspects, there are more positive aspects in this law, I do not see negative aspects”.

Touching upon the agreement reached after the Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Geneva and the subsequent recent tensions on the border, Commandos said, that if he had expectations from the negotiations some years ago, now he understands that Aliyev has his own plan: “Aliyev has his own plan: to keep the border tense, because it is his salvation in regard of keeping his people under control. Aliyev wants to show his society that the enemy of Azerbaijan is the Armenian, not him. But the whole world has realized that he is lying, he has no conscience, no shame… there is nothing to worry about, our mountains protect us, I did not realize it before, but now I am so glad that we are in our mountains, they cannot defeat us from anywhere. Our army is efficient, we receive the latest technical equipment that allows us to be well protected, you perhaps have noticed that since the April war, no Azerbaijani military group has been able to approach us to attack our soldiers, we have control over the situation. We produce drones, we carry out actions that were difficult to before because there was no money. It is said that Azerbaijan has a huge number of arms and ammunition, and buys new ones, but they have no command of those, so those weapons seem to be just museum specimen”.

Arpine SIMONYAN