5 Day Weather Forecast

In the Republic
At night of October 29, on November 1-2 in most regions, on October 30-31 in western regions rain with thunderstorm is predicted. In separate places during thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s. In the daytime of October 29 no precipitation is predicted.
Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.
On November 1-2 the air temperature will go down by 5-6 degrees.
In Yerevan
At night of October 29, on November 1-2 rain with thunderstorm is predicted, on October 30-31 rain with thunderstorm is possible, during thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 12-17 m/s. In the daytime of October 29 no precipitation is predicted.