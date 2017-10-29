Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:22 | October 29 2017
October 29 2017

5 Day Weather Forecast

In the Republic

At night of October 29, on November 1-2 in most regions, on October 30-31 in western regions rain with thunderstorm is predicted. In separate places during thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s. In the daytime of October 29 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On November 1-2 the air temperature will go down by 5-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

At night of October 29, on November 1-2 rain with thunderstorm is predicted, on October 30-31 rain with thunderstorm is possible, during thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 12-17 m/s. In the daytime of October 29 no precipitation is predicted.

 

