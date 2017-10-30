Bako Sahakyan partook at solemn event devoted to Day of Workers of the State Service of Emergency Situations

On 30 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event devoted to the Day of Workers of the State Service of Emergency Situations.

The President handed in state awards to a group of servicemen and delivered a speech.

In his speech Bako Sahakyan highlighted the significant tasks set before the system and noted that their successful and efficient solution required a responsible approach and daily painstaking work from the whole personnel and leadership of the structure.

“The Service has the necessary potential, prepared and professional staff devoted to their work who are able to perform their functions properly”, noted the President, adding that the state would continue taking measures to improve the working and social conditions of the service.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President