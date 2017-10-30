More than 50 Diasporan Artists, Scholars Call on Armenia to Adopt Domestic-Violence Law

A group of Diaspora Armenian artists, scholars, and writers recently issued a statement calling on the Armenian authorities to adopt the law on domestic violence proposed by Armenia’s Ministry of Justice.

A Protest against domestic violence in Yerevan (Photo:Photolure)

The more than 50 signatories include artist and activist Serj Tankian; actor and playwright Eric Bogosian; novelists Chris Bohjalian, Micheline Aharonian Marcom, and Nancy Kricorian; artist and author Vahe Berberian; photographer Scout Tufankjian; and journalist David Barsamian.

Below is the statement and the list of signatories.

***

We, a group of Diaspora Armenian writers, artists, and scholars, urge the adoption, in a timely manner, of the law proposed by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia “On the Prevention of Domestic Violence and the Protection of Victims of Domestic Violence.”

Nancy Agabian, N.Y.

Micheline Aharonian Marcom, Calif.

Nora Armani, New York

Maria Armoudian, Auckland, N.Z.

Anna Astvatsaturian-Turcotte, Maine

Talin Avakian, N.Y.

Stephanie Ayanian, Penn.

Vicken Babkenian, Sydney, Australia

David Barsamian, Colo.

Vahe Berberian, Calif.

Eric Bogosian, N.Y.

Chris Bohjalian, Vt.

Talar Chahinian, Calif.

Ara Dabandjian, Calif.

Veken Gueyikian, N.Y.

Elke Hartmann, Berlin, Germany

Kim Hekimian, N.Y.

Chris Janigian, R.I.

Tamar Kaprelian, N.Y.

Matthew Karanian, Calif.

Suzanne Khardalian, Stockholm, Sweden

Mary Kouyoumdjian, N.Y.

Nancy Kricorian, N.Y.

Marc Mamigonian, Mass.

Lalai Manjikian, Montreal, Canada

Jennifer Manoukian, Calif.

Christina Maranci, Mass.

Bared Maronian, Fla.

Armen T. Marsoobian, Conn.

Marian Mesrobian MacCurdy, Mass.

Sato Moughalian, N.Y.

Khatchig Mouradian, N.Y.

Eric Nazarian, Calif.

Sibil Pektorosoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

Kariné Poghosyan, New York

Carolyn Rapkievian, Md.

Elyse Semerdjian, Wash.

Hovann Simonian, Lausanne, Switzerland

Jason Sohigian, Mass.

Anoush Fraser Terjanian, N.Y.

Vahé Tachjian, Berlin, Germany

Serj Tankian, Calif.

Scout Tufankjian, N.Y.

Henry Theriault, Mass.

Hrag Vartanian, N.Y.

Nicole Vartanian, N.Y.

Sarah-Leah Whitson, N.Y.