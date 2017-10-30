Nikol Pashinyan: Defense Minister must provide clear, documentary arguments about not being called up for army service

Head of the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan touched upon former Minister of Defence Seyran Ohanyan’s wife’s Facebook post at the parliamentary briefings. “Involuntary, my memories take me back for 18 years: I was working at the French dental clinic of Erebouni Medical Center, I have treated this man, and I personally know him for about 25 years. I remember how he was trying to avoid serving in the army, I remember how the military police was pursuing him: his father had appealed to his girlfriend, an adviser to a senior military official, so that the latter would free his son from police persecution. That girl was my client too, and I remember how the caring girlfriend, if I’m not mistaken, at that time with the help of Deputy Defense Minister Shirkhanyan saved him from punishment…”, Seyran Ohanyan’s wife has written referring to the military serving story of a high-ranking official, noting, that the latter is now “philosophizing” as a “great teacher”.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, Ruzan Khachatryan speaks about Vigen Sargsyan. He thinks that the Minister must provide clear, documentary arguments about not being called up for army service in 1992. He reminds that Vigen Sargsyan served in the Armed Forces in 2000-2003, in Serzh Sargsyan’s reception office as an assistant of Defence Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan considers Vigen Sargsyan’s behavior “extremely inadequate” when the latter tries to question a volunteer serviceman’s certificate. It is about Ararat Mirzoyan, a member of their faction.

Nelly GRIGORYAN