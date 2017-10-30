Russia and OSCE US Co-Chair Welcome Readiness of Yerevan and Baku

Russia welcomes the readiness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify the negotiation process on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s settlement, Spokesperson of of Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

She was commenting on the results of the Geneva meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian, TASS reported.

“We welcome the readiness of the sides to intensify the negotiation process and take additional actions aimed at reducing tensions on the line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops,” noted Zakharova.

“We support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who are currently working on the issues related to holding another meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers to discuss the essential issues of the conflict settlement and possible measures to stabilize the situation,” added Zakharova. “We urge Baku and Yerevan to show a constructive approach to find solutions to unresolved issues.”

Meanwhile, OSCE Minsk Group U.S. Co-Chair Andrew Schofer considered the meeting between the presidents to be a positive sign. He added that the Co-Chairs are currently working with the two foreign ministers to decide the date for their next meeting, which they expect will take place in the coming weeks.

“The October 16 meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan was a positive sign of commitment by both Presidents to work constructively with the Co-Chairs toward a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” said Schofer. “As a Co-Chair country, the United States remains committed to the Minsk Group process and continues to call upon the sides to honor the ceasefire and to continue negotiations at the highest levels, including taking steps towards fully implementing decisions taken at previous meetings, including in Vienna and St. Petersburg.”

“Issues relating to the non-use of force, return of territories, status for Nagorno Karabakh, and return of refugees and IDPS are all important elements of a comprehensive settlement,” added the American Co-Chair.

He continued to say that the only solution to this conflict is a negotiated settlement based on international law that includes adherence to the principles of non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination.