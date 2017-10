Already more than an hour a tense situation reigns in Armavir region. As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from Armavir, a citizen has broken into the “Manushak” kindergarten in Baghramyan Street, where he has taken kindergarten children and staff hostage.

The police try to find out his claims. At the moment, as a result of police negotiations and explanatory work, all the hostages are released, only one is left.