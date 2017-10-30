Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 23:21 | October 30 2017
23:21 | October 30 2017

‘Captor neutralized, nothing happens to child’, Hunan Poghosyan

Shots were heard at the “Manushak” kindergarten in Armavir town after which police officers took the 3-year-old hostage out from the building.

“The policemen did a great job”, the chief epidemiologist of Armenia Ara Asoyan told reporters, without specifying whether there is anyone injured in the building or not.

Deputy Police Chief Hunan Poghosyan informed: “The captor has been neutralized, nothing has happened to the child. The captor tried to injure himself, but the attempt was prevented. We used special means for neutralizing”.

 

Luiza SUKIASYAN

 

