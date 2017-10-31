AGBU Statement in Support of the Republic of Armenia Domestic Violence Legislation

The Armenian General Benevolent Union strongly supports legislation to criminalize domestic violence in the Republic of Armenia and to provide support for victims across the nation.

Freedom from abuse is a fundamental human right to which a person is inherently entitled regardless of their nation, location, language, religion, ethnic origin or any other status. Violence in the home cannot be tolerated in any modern society. Strong families are the foundation of Armenian society and women are at the heart of families. When a woman’s safety and well-being is threatened, so is the safety and security of her family, her community and ultimately the nation. AGBU joins Armenians across the globe in standing together to enact legislation that speaks to these very values and beliefs.

Established in 1906, AGBU (www.agbu.org) is the world’s largest non-profit Armenian organization. Headquartered in New York City, AGBU preserves and promotes the Armenian identity and heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs, annually touching the lives of some 500,000 Armenians around the world.