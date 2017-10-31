What cultural treasures ‘suggest’

September 8 marked conductor Ohan Durian’s 95th anniversary. I might be mistaken in many issues, but in Durian’s case, I strongly claim that we Armenians have had only a few such conductors like him. He is an indisputable authority in the international music arena. In Armenia, too, those who “understand music” consider his numerous performances as classic.

Although it’s not a jubilee, the conductor’s anniversary should be celebrated, and fortunately, our Philharmonic Orchestra is organizing that. But that is not enough, the state should also take part in it. How? I do not think there is a need for “solemn sessions” in the Soviet style. The best way to honor the memory of a prominent conductor is to publish a book about him, to carefully collect his recordings and release some CDs.

Of course, we remember that Durian made some oppositional statements in the last years of his life. But today it perhaps should not be an obstacle: whatever ours is, our heritage, we should care for, regardless of minor and transient circumstances. Those circumstances are being sifted within the course of time, and only important and precious things remain. Those are sifted within the time and age.

Recently I received a royal gift from the “Cultural Renaissance” Foundation, a thick “Breviary” of our church which is more than 900 pages, with European notations, “Hazar u Mi Khagh” (“A Hundred and One Folk Songs”) collection of Komitas, and Makar Yemalyan’s “Patarag” (“Liturgy”). And the disk of Armenian dance music as a “bonus”. 20-30 years ago, I would not appreciate this priceless wealth I have received. But now, I believe, if a person sings or listens to at least one of those melodies a day, his life will change dramatically.

Our wellbeing is not dependent on external circumstances: the government, kind or evil bosses, the weather, geographical location, etc. Successful or unsuccessful life depends on only one person’s thinking, and that person is, of course, us ourselves. External factors only suggest us which road it is better to take. Such a factor was also the gift I received from the “Cultural Renaissance”. A collection of Ohan Durian’s recordings may also be such a “message” for many people. Whether to follow these messages or not, of course, is a matter of free choice.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN