Eastern Partnership summit to look at achievements and 20 key deliverables for 2020

Heads of state or government from the EU member states and the six Eastern Partner countries will meet in Brussels on 24 November for the 5th Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit. They will take stock of what has been achieved since the last summit in Riga in 2015, focusing on the tangible benefits delivered to citizens of the six EaP countries.

The summit will discuss how to further strengthen cooperation in the four priority areas agreed in Riga:

– stronger economy: economic development and better market opportunities

– stronger governance: strengthening of institutions and good governance

– stronger connectivity: enhancing interconnections, notably in the areas of transport and energy

– stronger society: increasing mobility and contacts between people

20 deliverables for 2020 in these four areas were identified by the European External Action Service and the European Commission in a joint staff working document entitled ‘Eastern Partnership – Focusing on key priorities and deliverables’. The report was first presented in December 2016 and revised in June 2017.

The EaP was launched in 2009 to promote political association and economic integration between the EU and the six Eastern European partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The EaP goes beyond relations between governments. Young people, local authorities, civil society, media, businesses and other stakeholders are closely involved in dedicated side events. In preparation for the summit, the European Union, in partnership with the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU, has organised several key side events involving these stakeholders. More information about the side events and documents, recommendations and decisions developed as a result can be found here.