Even crayfish disappears in Lake Sevan

This year the reserves of crayfish in Lake Sevan have decreased double, if the fishing continues with this speed, we will have a null reserve of crayfish soon enough, informed the Director of the Scientific Center of Zoology and Hydroecology, Bardukh Gabrielyan and the Head of the Institute of Hydroecology and Ichthyology, Evelina Ghukasyan. Pursuant to their estimation, the current condition of Lake Sevan is rather good, the level of the water has risen and now means are required to contribute to the increase of the reserves of fish and crayfish.

As stated by Bardukh Gabrielyan, solely by carrying out the respective examinations and understanding the quantity of the reserves in underwater it will be possible to speak about bans and other means. According to him, the examinations in that direction have started in October and will end in the mid-December, at that time it will become clear and possible to speak by certain numbers. However, pursuant to the estimation of the specialists, currently the quantity of the animals of non-industrial extent in Lake Sevan amounts to 47% by initial data. Evelina Ghukasyan stated that everyone knows that in the result of the reduction of fish reserves people had started to sell crayfish and if until now the Caspian fishing was being used, the basis of which was bait fishing, and for bait a competition was taking place and the biggest and the most tricky crayfish were being caught and the tadpoles, the weak ones were not being caught, now springy, folding Chinese traps are being used, in the case of which bait is not used and fish of any size – be it female fish in gestation period or tiny, ill species, they are all caught for sure, which, pursuant to Ms. Ghukasyan’s conviction, can lead to the lack of the reserves, up to extermination. “Here the same process goes on which was the case with whitefish, in conditions of fishing with such tools, their reserves are almost equal to zero today”, informed Bardukh Gabrielyan.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN