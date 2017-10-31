‘You should have no problem’: Melkumyan to protesting tradesmen

“Solidarity” NGO had organized tradesmen’s protest in front of the Parliament. The president of the NGO, Armen Nersisyan stated that they represent the demand of 78.000 private entrepreneurs which constitutes – to change the Tax Code and remove the unnecessary document deals. The tradesmen demanded and set up a chant of the name of “Tsarukyan” alliance MP, the Vice-president of the Parliament, Mikayel Melkumyan. After around an hour Melkumyan, Naira Zohrabyan, and Vahe Enfiajyan met with them. As Melkumyan explained, “You are right. Our country has not reached the state that the tax, customs, other entities come and bother the taxpayer, he does not feel himself in comfort. He feels a danger all the time, we should be able to withdraw that danger… You should feel well, you should not fear, you should have no problems with regard to this state entity to come and put a pressure on you and fine you. We should implement that within the framework of literal, cold-livered – operating system.”

Naira Zohrabyan urged to give a few days: “No tax pressing should be on SMEs, they are demolished in the country, no people have remained, this is the problem.”

As stated by Melkumyan, it is no time for imposing on SMEs every letter of the law, now they should be left free. Asked – president of State Revenue Committee says the circulation should be visible – Melkumyan responded: “To discover the circulation, the president of State Revenue Committee should spend so much money that the taxes from it he will not pay. That is, the efforts entailing to annex a tax assistant to each entity, then the expense will be more than to define a limit and say – I do not have to deal with this. It should set it free until good times come.”

The MPs of “Tsarukyan” alliance promised to find optimal legal solutions not to allow “Zvartnots” airport to become the most crowded place in our country.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN